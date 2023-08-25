Previous
High Key by carole_sandford
Photo 2561

High Key

Ornament elephants that I used today for a still life.
25th August 2023 25th Aug 23

Carole Sandford

Casablanca ace
I love the pattern the trunks make
August 25th, 2023  
Brennie B
Ahhh the baby!
August 25th, 2023  
JackieR ace
Gosh such a difference to low key one! Love that high key ness
August 25th, 2023  
Judith Johnson ace
Really lovely definition
August 25th, 2023  
Susan Wakely ace
A nice sharp contrast in the high key shot.
August 25th, 2023  
