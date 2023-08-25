Sign up
Previous
Photo 2561
High Key
Ornament elephants that I used today for a still life.
25th August 2023
25th Aug 23
5
1
Carole Sandford
ace
@carole_sandford
August 2023 sees me begin year 8! No one is more surprised than me that I am still enjoying this experience! I have learnt an...
Views
9
Comments
5
Fav's
1
Album
Years 1 to 8
Tags
high
,
ornament
,
key
,
elephants
Casablanca
ace
I love the pattern the trunks make
August 25th, 2023
Brennie B
Ahhh the baby!
August 25th, 2023
JackieR
ace
Gosh such a difference to low key one! Love that high key ness
August 25th, 2023
Judith Johnson
ace
Really lovely definition
August 25th, 2023
Susan Wakely
ace
A nice sharp contrast in the high key shot.
August 25th, 2023
