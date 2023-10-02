Sign up
Previous
Photo 2599
Bright & Cheery
Sunflowers brightening up the kitchen this week.
2nd October 2023
2nd Oct 23
3
1
Carole Sandford
ace
@carole_sandford
August 2023 sees me begin year 8! No one is more surprised than me that I am still enjoying this experience! I have learnt an...
Tags
sunflowers
gloria jones
ace
Beautiful!
October 2nd, 2023
Pat Knowles
ace
Now that is a sunshine shot!
October 2nd, 2023
Susan Wakely
ace
They are lovely.
October 2nd, 2023
