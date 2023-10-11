Previous
Butterfly by carole_sandford
Photo 2608

Butterfly

It was still warm enough for butterflies on Sunday at Gunby.
11th October 2023 11th Oct 23

Carole Sandford

Babs ace
How beautiful to still have butterflies around in autumn.
October 11th, 2023  
Phil Howcroft ace
we had one of these on our bathroom window , beautiful colours and detail
October 11th, 2023  
