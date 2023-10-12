Sign up
Photo 2609
Brayford Bridges
Bottom end of the Brayford Pool. There are two bridges in the shot. The rail track bridge that goes over the water & a pedestrian bridge that crosses the track. The latter is only a couple of years old & in my opinion isn’t the prettiest !
12th October 2023
12th Oct 23
Carole Sandford
ace
@carole_sandford
August 2023 sees me begin year 8! No one is more surprised than me that I am still enjoying this experience! I have learnt an...
Judith Johnson
ace
A super shot, full of interest
October 12th, 2023
Beryl Lloyd
ace
In spite of not liking the modern building -these are quite presentable you have chosen a great pov and love the peaceful water and reflections
October 12th, 2023
Joan Robillard
ace
Wonderful
October 12th, 2023
Wylie
ace
Nice colourful shot though
October 12th, 2023
Phil Sandford
ace
I’d rather wait for the train to go by then climb up that bridge.
October 12th, 2023
Dawn
ace
A lovely image
October 12th, 2023
Christine Sztukowski
ace
Wonderful capture
October 12th, 2023
