Previous
Brayford Bridges by carole_sandford
Photo 2609

Brayford Bridges

Bottom end of the Brayford Pool. There are two bridges in the shot. The rail track bridge that goes over the water & a pedestrian bridge that crosses the track. The latter is only a couple of years old & in my opinion isn’t the prettiest !
12th October 2023 12th Oct 23

Carole Sandford

ace
@carole_sandford
August 2023 sees me begin year 8! No one is more surprised than me that I am still enjoying this experience! I have learnt an...
714% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Judith Johnson ace
A super shot, full of interest
October 12th, 2023  
Beryl Lloyd ace
In spite of not liking the modern building -these are quite presentable you have chosen a great pov and love the peaceful water and reflections
October 12th, 2023  
Joan Robillard ace
Wonderful
October 12th, 2023  
Wylie ace
Nice colourful shot though
October 12th, 2023  
Phil Sandford ace
I’d rather wait for the train to go by then climb up that bridge.
October 12th, 2023  
Dawn ace
A lovely image
October 12th, 2023  
Christine Sztukowski ace
Wonderful capture
October 12th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise