Previous
Cityscape by carole_sandford
Photo 2723

Cityscape

No skyscrapers in our city, in fact as cities go, you’d be forgiven for not realising that it is one! It was once historically very important, but not anymore. It does though, contain lots of history, particularly dating back to Roman times & the middle ages. The city is divided into two halves, though not visibly, “down hill” & “up hill’ . This view was gained from the top of a car park, we did struggle to find something high enough to give us a decent view. There was metal work up there which hindered the view, but I guess it’s to stop jumpers! The view shows, a small amount of the lower half of the city in the foreground & the rest is up hill, mainly houses on a hillside, top right can be seen the wall of Lincoln Castle.
3rd February 2024 3rd Feb 24

Carole Sandford

ace
@carole_sandford
August 2023 sees me begin year 8! No one is more surprised than me that I am still enjoying this experience! I have learnt an...
746% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Beryl Lloyd ace
Wonderful sight in b/w - so crisp and detailed ! fav
February 3rd, 2024  
LManning (Laura) ace
A very interesting POV.
February 3rd, 2024  
Renee Salamon ace
Wow, amazing cityscape
February 3rd, 2024  
Susan Wakely ace
Nice row of chimneys to the left.
February 3rd, 2024  
Jacqueline ace
Lovely!
February 3rd, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise