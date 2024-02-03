Cityscape

No skyscrapers in our city, in fact as cities go, you’d be forgiven for not realising that it is one! It was once historically very important, but not anymore. It does though, contain lots of history, particularly dating back to Roman times & the middle ages. The city is divided into two halves, though not visibly, “down hill” & “up hill’ . This view was gained from the top of a car park, we did struggle to find something high enough to give us a decent view. There was metal work up there which hindered the view, but I guess it’s to stop jumpers! The view shows, a small amount of the lower half of the city in the foreground & the rest is up hill, mainly houses on a hillside, top right can be seen the wall of Lincoln Castle.