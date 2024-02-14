Sign up
Photo 2734
Hellebore 2
Another hellebore for today’s black & white. A little more high key .
14th February 2024
14th Feb 24
Carole Sandford
August 2023 sees me begin year 8! No one is more surprised than me that I am still enjoying this experience! I have learnt an...
Tags
hellebore
,
for2024
Susan Wakely
ace
Beautiful.
February 14th, 2024
Boxplayer
ace
Very elegant
February 14th, 2024
Casablanca
ace
Looks like it would be related to a pansy in this image. Nice veining
February 14th, 2024
Diana
ace
Stunning hight key and detail.
February 14th, 2024
