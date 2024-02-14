Previous
Hellebore 2 by carole_sandford
Photo 2734

Hellebore 2

Another hellebore for today’s black & white. A little more high key .
14th February 2024 14th Feb 24

Carole Sandford

ace
@carole_sandford
August 2023 sees me begin year 8! No one is more surprised than me that I am still enjoying this experience! I have learnt an...
Susan Wakely ace
Beautiful.
February 14th, 2024  
Boxplayer ace
Very elegant
February 14th, 2024  
Casablanca ace
Looks like it would be related to a pansy in this image. Nice veining
February 14th, 2024  
Diana ace
Stunning hight key and detail.
February 14th, 2024  
