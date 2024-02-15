Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 2735
Flash of Red
Roses & carnations for this years Flash of Red image. The surrounding paper was also red, which adds to it too.
15th February 2024
15th Feb 24
5
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Carole Sandford
ace
@carole_sandford
August 2023 sees me begin year 8! No one is more surprised than me that I am still enjoying this experience! I have learnt an...
3944
photos
175
followers
143
following
749% complete
View this month »
2728
2729
2730
2731
2732
2733
2734
2735
Latest from all albums
1142
2733
1143
2734
1144
64
2735
1145
Photo Details
Views
12
Comments
5
Album
Years 1 to 8
Camera
Canon EOS 5D Mark IV
Taken
15th February 2024 7:52pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
red
,
flowers
,
flash
Susan Wakely
ace
Lovely pop of red. So nice that it is going to be in the middle of your calendar ;)
February 15th, 2024
Michelle
Beautiful
February 15th, 2024
Babs
ace
Beautiful.
February 15th, 2024
Casablanca
ace
Nicely done
February 15th, 2024
Paul J
ace
Nice Flash of Red. Well done!
February 15th, 2024
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close