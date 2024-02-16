Sign up
Previous
Photo 2736
Hellebore 3
These flowers just keep giving, they’re so photogenic.
16th February 2024
16th Feb 24
4
1
Carole Sandford
ace
@carole_sandford
August 2023 sees me begin year 8! No one is more surprised than me that I am still enjoying this experience! I have learnt an...
3945
photos
174
followers
143
following
2729
2730
2731
2732
2733
2734
2735
2736
2733
1143
2734
1144
64
2735
1145
2736
Photo Details
Views
7
Comments
4
Fav's
1
Album
Years 1 to 8
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
3
,
hellebore
,
for2024
Corinne C
ace
Wonderful mono
February 16th, 2024
KV
ace
They really are quite beautiful and the colors are so unique too. Nice focus and DOF. I love the nice black tones of the stamens (I think that is what they are) in the center.
February 16th, 2024
Casablanca
ace
What interesting light and shade
February 16th, 2024
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Beautiful , great use of tones in your b/w !
February 16th, 2024
