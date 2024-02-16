Previous
Hellebore 3 by carole_sandford
Photo 2736

Hellebore 3

These flowers just keep giving, they’re so photogenic.
16th February 2024 16th Feb 24

Carole Sandford

ace
@carole_sandford
August 2023 sees me begin year 8! No one is more surprised than me that I am still enjoying this experience! I have learnt an...
Corinne C ace
Wonderful mono
February 16th, 2024  
KV ace
They really are quite beautiful and the colors are so unique too. Nice focus and DOF. I love the nice black tones of the stamens (I think that is what they are) in the center.
February 16th, 2024  
Casablanca ace
What interesting light and shade
February 16th, 2024  
Beryl Lloyd ace
Beautiful , great use of tones in your b/w !
February 16th, 2024  
