Amaryllis by carole_sandford
Photo 2737

Amaryllis

As is the way of things, this amaryllis decided to bloom after the flash of red day! I rather liked it in a low key image, still presenting drama.
17th February 2024 17th Feb 24

Carole Sandford

August 2023 sees me begin year 8! No one is more surprised than me that I am still enjoying this experience! I have learnt an...
Phil Sandford ace
Fabulous
February 17th, 2024  
Oli Lindenskov
Lovely👍😊
February 17th, 2024  
Corinne C ace
Dramatic in low key
February 17th, 2024  
