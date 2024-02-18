Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 2738
First Daffodil
We have a few out now, but this is the first one that I have photographed this year. Last of the flower photos for this week.
18th February 2024
18th Feb 24
3
2
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Carole Sandford
ace
@carole_sandford
August 2023 sees me begin year 8! No one is more surprised than me that I am still enjoying this experience! I have learnt an...
3949
photos
174
followers
143
following
750% complete
View this month »
2731
2732
2733
2734
2735
2736
2737
2738
Latest from all albums
64
2735
1145
2736
2737
1146
2738
1147
Photo Details
Views
17
Comments
3
Fav's
2
Album
Years 1 to 8
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
daffodil
,
for2024
mittens (Marilyn)
ace
Very pretty.
February 18th, 2024
Shutterbug
ace
This converted to b&w beautifully. I love how it brings out the textures.
February 18th, 2024
Milanie
ace
Looks quite nice in b&w
February 18th, 2024
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close