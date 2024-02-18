Previous
First Daffodil by carole_sandford
First Daffodil

We have a few out now, but this is the first one that I have photographed this year. Last of the flower photos for this week.
18th February 2024 18th Feb 24

Carole Sandford

ace
mittens (Marilyn) ace
Very pretty.
February 18th, 2024  
Shutterbug ace
This converted to b&w beautifully. I love how it brings out the textures.
February 18th, 2024  
Milanie ace
Looks quite nice in b&w
February 18th, 2024  
