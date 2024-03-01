Blue Sky 1

I have decided not to do the rainbow challenge this year, but may do some of the March words & may do some of the colours on the days, depending what I find.This image does actually fit the brief, with the blue sky & the added bonus of birds!

Mostly today has been very wet & cold. It was around 4°C , late this afternoon. Most days around the time I took this, you can see murmurations of starlings, swooping low around the fields. These were all coming out of the field to the right. So pleased that I was quick enough to capture them!