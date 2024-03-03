Previous
Pink Gerbera by carole_sandford
Photo 2752

Pink Gerbera

Love these flowers & there were some amongst the flowers that Phil bought yesterday.
3rd March 2024 3rd Mar 24

Carole Sandford

ace
@carole_sandford
August 2023 sees me begin year 8! No one is more surprised than me that I am still enjoying this experience! I have learnt an...
Beryl Lloyd ace
Such a beauty !
March 3rd, 2024  
Corinne C ace
Beautifully composed and edited
March 3rd, 2024  
Fran Balsera ace
Really beautiful!
March 3rd, 2024  
Susan Wakely ace
So lovely.
March 3rd, 2024  
Pat Knowles ace
They always look so neat & tidy……pretty colours too.
March 3rd, 2024  
