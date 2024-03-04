Previous
New Livery by carole_sandford
New Livery

Time spent at RAF Waddington today.
Two Red Arrow Jets sat at the top of the runway waiting for clearance to take off. The tail fins of the jets have new livery to mark their 60th anniversary.
4th March 2024 4th Mar 24

Carole Sandford

@carole_sandford
August 2023 sees me begin year 8! No one is more surprised than me that I am still enjoying this experience! I have learnt an...
Don't they look smart.
March 4th, 2024  
How wonderful !
March 4th, 2024  
Never seen them this close, nice
March 4th, 2024  
OOh nice to see them on the ground for a change. Gives a clearer view of where the crew are and the shape.
March 4th, 2024  
