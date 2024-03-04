Sign up
Previous
Photo 2753
New Livery
Time spent at RAF Waddington today.
Two Red Arrow Jets sat at the top of the runway waiting for clearance to take off. The tail fins of the jets have new livery to mark their 60th anniversary.
4th March 2024
4th Mar 24
4
3
Carole Sandford
@carole_sandford
August 2023 sees me begin year 8! No one is more surprised than me that I am still enjoying this experience! I have learnt an...
Photo Details
Views
11
Comments
4
Fav's
3
Album
Years 1 to 8
Camera
Canon EOS 5D Mark IV
Taken
4th March 2024 3:14pm
Tags
red
60
arrows
Babs
Don't they look smart.
March 4th, 2024
Beryl Lloyd
How wonderful !
March 4th, 2024
Boxplayer
Never seen them this close, nice
March 4th, 2024
Casablanca
OOh nice to see them on the ground for a change. Gives a clearer view of where the crew are and the shape.
March 4th, 2024
