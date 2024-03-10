Previous
Mothers Day by carole_sandford
Mothers Day

Family visited today for Mothers Day, nice food & boisterous game playing. Peace has now once again resumed.
10th March 2024 10th Mar 24

Carole Sandford

@carole_sandford
August 2023 sees me begin year 8! No one is more surprised than me that I am still enjoying this experience! I have learnt an...
Casablanca ace
Great fun!
March 10th, 2024  
Pat Knowles ace
A lovely timely capture!
March 10th, 2024  
Mallory ace
sounds like a wonderful day.
March 10th, 2024  
Corinne C ace
Lovely group pic. Happy Mother's Day Carole!
March 10th, 2024  
Susan Wakely ace
Always good to have fun family time.
March 10th, 2024  
Beverley ace
Family times are the best times! Beautiful family photo
March 10th, 2024  
Beryl Lloyd ace
Sounds like a wonderful day ! - lovely photo !
March 10th, 2024  
Phil Sandford ace
A very pleasant afternoon
March 10th, 2024  
Judith Johnson ace
Lovely family shot
March 10th, 2024  
