Ann Hathaway’s Cottage by carole_sandford
Photo 2790

Ann Hathaway’s Cottage

…or at least, the cottage where she was born. Built in 1463, with originally only three rooms, the family were tenant sheep farmers. It was extended by her brother Bartholomew when he inherited it & bought it freehold.
10th April 2024 10th Apr 24

Carole Sandford

Diana ace
How stunning this is, so much history here! Beautifully captured scene.
April 10th, 2024  
