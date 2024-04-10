Sign up
Photo 2790
Ann Hathaway’s Cottage
…or at least, the cottage where she was born. Built in 1463, with originally only three rooms, the family were tenant sheep farmers. It was extended by her brother Bartholomew when he inherited it & bought it freehold.
10th April 2024
10th Apr 24
Carole Sandford
Diana
ace
How stunning this is, so much history here! Beautifully captured scene.
April 10th, 2024
