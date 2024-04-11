Previous
Heart Swans by carole_sandford
Photo 2791

Heart Swans

This is the first time I have ever managed to capture swans in this position, creating a heart shape. Taken on the river Avon this morning.
11th April 2024 11th Apr 24

Carole Sandford

ace
@carole_sandford
August 2023 sees me begin year 8! No one is more surprised than me that I am still enjoying this experience! I have learnt an...
764% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Susan Wakely ace
So lovely.
April 11th, 2024  
Elyse Klemchuk
This is lovely!
April 11th, 2024  
mittens (Marilyn) ace
This is so sweet. Great timing.
April 11th, 2024  
Beryl Lloyd ace
So sweet !
April 11th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise