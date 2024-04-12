Previous
Ferris Wheel by carole_sandford
Photo 2792

Ferris Wheel

From our Stratford trip. Lots of interesting lines. Didn’t see anyone riding in this , but then it was quite rainy at times & the pods were fairly open to the elements.
12th April 2024 12th Apr 24

Carole Sandford

August 2023 sees me begin year 8! No one is more surprised than me that I am still enjoying this experience! I have learnt an...
Casablanca ace
Fab pov
April 12th, 2024  
Joan Robillard ace
That is a big one.
April 12th, 2024  
Dorothy ace
Great POV!
April 12th, 2024  
