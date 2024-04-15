Sign up
Previous
Photo 2795
Prince Hal
Later to become Henry V. Seen here with his crown aloft, enabling the tall statue of Shakespeare, in the background, to be seen in the crook of his elbow. Made an interesting composition.
The statue is near the River Avon.
15th April 2024
15th Apr 24
2
2
Carole Sandford
ace
@carole_sandford
August 2023 sees me begin year 8! No one is more surprised than me that I am still enjoying this experience! I have learnt an...
4041
photos
176
followers
146
following
Tags
prince
,
stratford
,
hal
,
“henry
,
v”
LManning (Laura)
ace
An excellent composition! Well done!
April 15th, 2024
Casablanca
ace
Nice juxtaposition
April 15th, 2024
