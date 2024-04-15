Previous
Prince Hal by carole_sandford
Prince Hal

Later to become Henry V. Seen here with his crown aloft, enabling the tall statue of Shakespeare, in the background, to be seen in the crook of his elbow. Made an interesting composition.
The statue is near the River Avon.
15th April 2024 15th Apr 24

Carole Sandford

LManning (Laura) ace
An excellent composition! Well done!
April 15th, 2024  
Casablanca ace
Nice juxtaposition
April 15th, 2024  
