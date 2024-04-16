Sign up
Previous
Photo 2796
Clouds
….and yellow fields - there are quite a lot of these around already.
16th April 2024
16th Apr 24
8
7
Carole Sandford
ace
@carole_sandford
August 2023 sees me begin year 8! No one is more surprised than me that I am still enjoying this experience! I have learnt an...
Photo Details
Views
21
Comments
8
Fav's
7
Album
Years 1 to 8
Taken
30th March 2024 3:42pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Flashback
View
Tags
yellow
,
clouds
,
fields
Beverley
ace
Wonderful capture… I’ve always loved the yellow fields…
Such a pretty sky too
April 16th, 2024
Susan Wakely
ace
Some great clouds.
April 16th, 2024
Corinne C
ace
What a great Spring view!
April 16th, 2024
bkb in the city
Nice shot
April 16th, 2024
Oli Lindenskov
Lovely shot😊
April 16th, 2024
Casablanca
ace
Nice. The oilseed came out a wee bit earlier this year. Always love the colour
April 16th, 2024
LManning (Laura)
ace
What beautiful layers.
April 16th, 2024
Judith Johnson
ace
Beautiful. Yes, they're early this year
April 16th, 2024
Such a pretty sky too