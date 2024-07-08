Previous
We were only saying yesterday that our garden seemed to be devoid of butterflies & bees. The bees today, seemed to have followed the right directions to our garden & the were more than there has been, lets hope they continue to grow in numbers!
Michelle
Lovely close up capture - I can almost smell the lavender!
July 8th, 2024  
Susan Wakely ace
Lovely busy bee.
July 8th, 2024  
Phil Sandford ace
Fabulous capture.
July 8th, 2024  
moni kozi
Oh my! Superb!
July 8th, 2024  
Olwynne
Outstanding macro shot
July 8th, 2024  
Lou Ann ace
Oh my goodness what a great photo!
July 8th, 2024  
