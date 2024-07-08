Sign up
Previous
Photo 2878
Buzzy Bee
We were only saying yesterday that our garden seemed to be devoid of butterflies & bees. The bees today, seemed to have followed the right directions to our garden & the were more than there has been, lets hope they continue to grow in numbers!
8th July 2024
8th Jul 24
6
2
Carole Sandford
ace
@carole_sandford
August 2023 sees me begin year 8! No one is more surprised than me that I am still enjoying this experience! I have learnt an...
4176
photos
178
followers
147
following
788% complete
2871
2872
2873
2874
2875
2876
2877
2878
2875
1221
2876
1222
2877
1223
2878
1224
Views
12
Comments
6
Fav's
2
Album
Years 1 to 8
Camera
Canon EOS 5D Mark IV
Taken
8th July 2024 4:18pm
Tags
garden
,
lavender
,
bees
Michelle
Lovely close up capture - I can almost smell the lavender!
July 8th, 2024
Susan Wakely
ace
Lovely busy bee.
July 8th, 2024
Phil Sandford
ace
Fabulous capture.
July 8th, 2024
moni kozi
Oh my! Superb!
July 8th, 2024
Olwynne
Outstanding macro shot
July 8th, 2024
Lou Ann
ace
Oh my goodness what a great photo!
July 8th, 2024
