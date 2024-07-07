Sign up
Photo 2877
Ever Changing Skies
Lots of clouds, sunshine & showers this afternoon. Couldn’t resist this dramatic scene.
7th July 2024
7th Jul 24
Carole Sandford
@carole_sandford
August 2023 sees me begin year 8! No one is more surprised than me that I am still enjoying this experience! I have learnt an...
Tags
clouds
skies
drama
fields
Islandgirl
Gorgeous scene!
July 7th, 2024
Phil Howcroft
we had rain and then blue skies for about 3 hours , lovely fields.
July 7th, 2024
