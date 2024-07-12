Sign up
Photo 2882
Hostas
Not as many flowers on the hostas this year, but still pretty!
12th July 2024
12th Jul 24
5
2
Carole Sandford
ace
@carole_sandford
August 2023 sees me begin year 8! No one is more surprised than me that I am still enjoying this experience! I have learnt an...
4182
photos
177
followers
146
following
789% complete
2875
2876
2877
2878
2879
2880
2881
2882
2878
1224
2879
1225
2880
1226
2881
2882
Views
15
Comments
5
5
Fav's
2
2
Album
Years 1 to 8
Taken
12th July 2024 9:19pm
Exif
Sizes
Privacy
Public
Flashback
Tags
garden
,
hostas
Phil Howcroft
ace
there's a fine art feel to this carole
July 12th, 2024
Susan Klassen
ace
This is beautiful! Hosta flowers are so pretty! Fav.
July 12th, 2024
Oli Lindenskov
Lovely photo👍😊
July 12th, 2024
*lynn
ace
beautifully captured
July 12th, 2024
Simply Amanda
Dreamy focus!
July 12th, 2024
