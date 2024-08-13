Sign up
Previous
Photo 2915
Gunby Hall
We had a wander round the gardens yesterday, seeking shade where we could. This was looking at the front of the house, looking over a bed of painted sage.
13th August 2024
13th Aug 24
Carole Sandford
ace
@carole_sandford
August 2023 sees me begin year 8! No one is more surprised than me that I am still enjoying this experience! I have learnt an...
6
1
Years 1 to 8
iPhone 14
12th August 2024 1:52pm
Tags
house
,
hall
,
sage
,
gunby
Casablanca
ace
Nice juxtaposition
August 13th, 2024
