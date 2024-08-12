Sign up
Previous
Photo 2914
Dual Colour
I was really surprised to see these dual colour roses today! So pretty!
12th August 2024
12th Aug 24
3
4
Carole Sandford
@carole_sandford
August 2023 sees me begin year 8! No one is more surprised than me that I am still enjoying this experience! I have learnt an...
Tags
roses
,
colour
,
dual
Corinne C
Amazing roses
August 13th, 2024
Islandgirl
Love the colours!
August 13th, 2024
Shutterbug
They are so beautiful. Terrific capture.
August 13th, 2024
