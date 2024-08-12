Previous
Dual Colour by carole_sandford
Photo 2914

Dual Colour

I was really surprised to see these dual colour roses today! So pretty!
12th August 2024 12th Aug 24

Carole Sandford

ace
@carole_sandford
August 2023 sees me begin year 8! No one is more surprised than me that I am still enjoying this experience! I have learnt an...
798% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Corinne C ace
Amazing roses
August 13th, 2024  
Islandgirl ace
Love the colours!
August 13th, 2024  
Shutterbug ace
They are so beautiful. Terrific capture.
August 13th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise