Sunset Ridge by carole_sandford
Photo 2913

Sunset Ridge

Had a drive to the Lincoln Ridge to catch the setting sun over the fields.
11th August 2024 11th Aug 24

Carole Sandford

Oli Lindenskov
Lovely shot🌞
August 11th, 2024  
KoalaGardens🐨 ace
nice
August 11th, 2024  
Phil Howcroft ace
the drive was very successful Carole , what a gorgeous photo
August 11th, 2024  
Beryl Lloyd ace
Such a lovely evening scene !
August 11th, 2024  
Susan Wakely ace
Love rural sunset.
August 11th, 2024  
Judith Johnson ace
Very pretty sky
August 11th, 2024  
aikiuser (jenn) ace
Lovely!
August 11th, 2024  
Christine Sztukowski ace
Beautiful field
August 11th, 2024  
bkb in the city ace
Beautiful shot
August 11th, 2024  
