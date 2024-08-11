Sign up
Previous
Photo 2913
Sunset Ridge
Had a drive to the Lincoln Ridge to catch the setting sun over the fields.
11th August 2024
11th Aug 24
9
1
Carole Sandford
ace
@carole_sandford
August 2023 sees me begin year 8! No one is more surprised than me that I am still enjoying this experience! I have learnt an...
4227
photos
176
followers
144
following
798% complete
View this month »
2906
2907
2908
2909
2910
2911
2912
2913
Latest from all albums
2909
1238
2910
2911
1239
2912
2913
1240
Photo Details
Views
17
Comments
9
Fav's
1
Album
Years 1 to 8
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
sun
,
set
,
ridge
Oli Lindenskov
Lovely shot🌞
August 11th, 2024
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
nice
August 11th, 2024
Phil Howcroft
ace
the drive was very successful Carole , what a gorgeous photo
August 11th, 2024
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Such a lovely evening scene !
August 11th, 2024
Susan Wakely
ace
Love rural sunset.
August 11th, 2024
Judith Johnson
ace
Very pretty sky
August 11th, 2024
aikiuser (jenn)
ace
Lovely!
August 11th, 2024
Christine Sztukowski
ace
Beautiful field
August 11th, 2024
bkb in the city
ace
Beautiful shot
August 11th, 2024
Leave a Comment
