Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 2969
Geese & Gulls
Another from yesterday’s visit to Hartsholme Park. The same lake, but looking in the other direction. Lots of Canada Geese & Gulls all competing for food from those who have come to feed them.
6th October 2024
6th Oct 24
4
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Carole Sandford
ace
@carole_sandford
August 2024 sees me begin year 9! No one is more surprised than me that I am still enjoying this experience! I have learnt an...
4314
photos
171
followers
143
following
813% complete
View this month »
2962
2963
2964
2965
2966
2967
2968
2969
Latest from all albums
2965
1268
2966
2967
1269
2968
1270
2969
Photo Details
Views
11
Comments
4
Fav's
1
Album
Years 1 to 9
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
birds
,
lake
,
hartsholme
Judith Johnson
ace
Super scene and composition
October 6th, 2024
Casablanca
ace
Looks busy for the birds, a popular spot
October 6th, 2024
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
nice pov
October 6th, 2024
Julie Ryan
ace
Lovely shot
October 6th, 2024
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close