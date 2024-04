Memory Month: Portobello Road

Continuing my month of memories from 2014.



A wander down Portobello Road in February 2014 with a friend after our boys had been learning how to make fresh pasta at Jamie Oliver's cooking school in Notting Hill Gate, now sadly closed. They had a brilliant time. Portobello Road shops are full of antiques and pseudo antiques and bric-a-brac. Always an interesting place for a meander.