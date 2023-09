Orchids

For NF-SOOC.



It took a few tries to get this one. I placed the black side of a 4 in 1 reflector as the background and used an LED light for illumination. At first I tried b&w but didn’t like the result so switched to colour. Then I was either underexposing or over exposing the petals. Finally got one right. I’m still not happy with the background or those pesky leaves intruding on the bottom. Easy to fix in Lightroom but of course this is sooc month. I think it looks better on black.