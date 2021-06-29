Last Meeting

I asked Tom if he would care if I shared this today. It is his last zoom AA meeting. We just celebrated our 40th wedding anniversary. He is 35 years sober. If you know anything about the AA program you know that it is faith based. My husband is a man of deep faith. We are both so grateful for meetings in church basements and the helping hand of other alcoholics. I am so proud of this man. When you are open to the miracles in your life I guarantee they are there. During the pandemic his home group started meeting on Zoom. It was a great platform for them