Last Meeting by cdonohoue
Photo 1086

Last Meeting

I asked Tom if he would care if I shared this today. It is his last zoom AA meeting. We just celebrated our 40th wedding anniversary. He is 35 years sober. If you know anything about the AA program you know that it is faith based. My husband is a man of deep faith. We are both so grateful for meetings in church basements and the helping hand of other alcoholics. I am so proud of this man. When you are open to the miracles in your life I guarantee they are there. During the pandemic his home group started meeting on Zoom. It was a great platform for them
29th June 2021 29th Jun 21

Cathy Donohoue

ace
@cdonohoue
It is April of 2021 and I am challenging myself to try and shoot a photo a day.
297% complete

View this month

Photo Details

Sharon Lee ace
Well done to Tom
June 30th, 2021  
katy ace
Congratulations to Tom for 35 years! Definitely something to celebrate! Very brave to share with us this personal moment!
June 30th, 2021  
marlboromaam (Mags) ace
Wow! Great job, Tom!
June 30th, 2021  
summerfield ace
congratulations, tom! and to you also, cathy, for your support of him. i know what it was like to be with an alcohol addiction, it wasn't easy. there's a poster i see occasionally in our subway stations of a bottle with woman carrying a child with the inscription "not everyone trapped by alcohol is an alcoholic". every time i see it, my chest hurts remembering my first husband from a long time ago. aces on the shot and bravo to you and tom.
June 30th, 2021  
