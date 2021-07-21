Previous
7.21.21 by cdonohoue
Photo 1103

No matter what i did last night it wouldn't let me upload my shot. So, here is my coneflower and bee from yesterday. No need to comment.
Cathy Donohoue

ace
@cdonohoue
Photo Details

