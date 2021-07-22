7.22.21

This is my little piece of paradise. I had a really rough time when we moved here. It was the best decision, but it was a heartbreaking one for me to leave my childhood home. I felt like I was leaving behind a huge chunk of me. I know that wasn't rational, but it's how I felt. We have put a lot of time and effort into making this house our own. Moving your furniture in just doesn't do that for me. I had to put "me" into the equation.



You can't see all of the roses that we planted and the garden is a nice blur in the background. Sitting on the deck with my morning coffee and my boys is finally right. God moments are always there when you choose to acknowledge them. If I would have lived in my old house I have no idea how I would have survived my recent surgery. Being 5 minutes away from my son and his family gave us the gift of Garrett going out to dinner with us last night as his parents passed each other on the way to Indy for work reasons.



We are where we were meant to be. I looked at Tom yesterday as we were getting ready to go to a new gym for exercise and told him how happy I am. Our world is right. Our place in it feels like home.