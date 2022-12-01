Previous
Next
12.1.2022 by cdonohoue
Photo 1175

12.1.2022

We were shopping at Lowe's the other day and I thought this was really cute.
1st December 2022 1st Dec 22

Cathy Donohoue

ace
@cdonohoue
It is April of 2021 and I am challenging myself to try and shoot a photo a day. It is difficult to find something...
322% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Beryl Lloyd ace
A proper Ho, ho, ho Christmas - bright and cheerful!
December 3rd, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise