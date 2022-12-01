Sign up
Photo 1175
12.1.2022
We were shopping at Lowe's the other day and I thought this was really cute.
1st December 2022
1st Dec 22
Cathy Donohoue
ace
@cdonohoue
It is April of 2021 and I am challenging myself to try and shoot a photo a day. It is difficult to find something...
1434
photos
77
followers
147
following
iPhone 12 Pro
Tags
christmas
,
holiday
,
display
Beryl Lloyd
ace
A proper Ho, ho, ho Christmas - bright and cheerful!
December 3rd, 2022
