tape37

Our next reveal in the 37th round of the Scavenger Hunt was "Tape." The young man in the far left corner is my nephew, Cody Donohoue. He works for channel 12 news. On Wednesday nights they would tape Bengal Nation. Cody ran sound. We had a great family evening going to a local bar/eatery and watching Cody do his thing while two Bengals were interviewed! It was so much fun.