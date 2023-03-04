Previous
monochrome37 by cdonohoue
Photo 1227

monochrome37

Today's word in the Scavenger Hunt was "monochrome" not b&w. I accomplished this accidentally by pushing sliders. I liked it enough to submit for the word.
4th March 2023 4th Mar 23

Cathy Donohoue

Mags ace
You made a nice monochrome image!
March 4th, 2023  
