The Typist

It is just one of those mornings when playing is fun. The Dyslexic Typist is one of my pages on Facebook. I have uploaded/forgotten it for the past several years. Sometimes I think I have something to say. Sometimes - lately - I've been sharing my weightloss journey with shots of dinner. I had forgotten my love of "Tiny Planets." I needed a long shot (in all of it's many interpretations) and came up with my logo. I really am a dyslexic typist, I can misspell a word over and over with all of it's letters. Anyway, I had fun with this one.