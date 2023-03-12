Previous
The Typist by cdonohoue
The Typist

It is just one of those mornings when playing is fun. The Dyslexic Typist is one of my pages on Facebook. I have uploaded/forgotten it for the past several years. Sometimes I think I have something to say. Sometimes - lately - I've been sharing my weightloss journey with shots of dinner. I had forgotten my love of "Tiny Planets." I needed a long shot (in all of it's many interpretations) and came up with my logo. I really am a dyslexic typist, I can misspell a word over and over with all of it's letters. Anyway, I had fun with this one.
Cathy Donohoue

Diana ace
It sure turned out beautifully, well done.
March 12th, 2023  
Mags ace
This is pretty cool!
March 12th, 2023  
mittens (Marilyn) ace
Very cool. I like it.
March 12th, 2023  
Beryl Lloyd ace
Wonderful ! but oh! my sleepy brain -just had an afternoon nap , had difficulty to read the lettering at first!
March 12th, 2023  
