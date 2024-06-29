Previous
Dappled by cocokinetic
Photo 573

Dappled

For June’s theme, lighting.

I love this tree. The roots that have extended way above the ground seem to be hugging the new growth within.

A late afternoon shot, the sun was low and I quite liked the lighting that came through the various trees surrounding this one.
29th June 2024 29th Jun 24

Karen

ace
@cocokinetic
Mauritius, 2024. Second year with 365.
156% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Mags ace
Agree! The lighting on your capture is very special!
June 28th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise