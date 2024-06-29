Sign up
Photo 573
Dappled
For June’s theme, lighting.
I love this tree. The roots that have extended way above the ground seem to be hugging the new growth within.
A late afternoon shot, the sun was low and I quite liked the lighting that came through the various trees surrounding this one.
29th June 2024
29th Jun 24
1
1
Karen
ace
@cocokinetic
Mauritius, 2024. Second year with 365.
1651
photos
89
followers
58
following
Tags
june-theme2024
Mags
ace
Agree! The lighting on your capture is very special!
June 28th, 2024
