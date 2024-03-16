Previous
Frangipani by cocokinetic
Frangipani

The last floral capture for today.
Karen

@cocokinetic
Mauritius, 2024. For those who view and/or comment, thank you for taking the time to respond to my posts.
Beverley ace
Soooo pretty, lovely pinks
March 16th, 2024  
