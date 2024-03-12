Sign up
Previous
Photo 449
Blossoming Bloom
Wow, this blood lily/Scadoxus has really opened up compared to the previous photo I captured of it a couple of days ago.
I find it quite the unusual-looking specimen of flower. Its just this round red ball on a stalk. It’s colloquially known as a ‘Christmas ball’ here.
Previous image:
https://365project.org/cocokinetic/365/2024-03-10
12th March 2024
12th Mar 24
Karen
ace
@cocokinetic
Mauritius, 2024.
Photo Details
Views
2
Album
KinetiKola
Camera
iPhone 14 Pro Max
Taken
12th March 2024 3:40pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
