Blossoming Bloom by cocokinetic
Blossoming Bloom

Wow, this blood lily/Scadoxus has really opened up compared to the previous photo I captured of it a couple of days ago.

I find it quite the unusual-looking specimen of flower. Its just this round red ball on a stalk. It’s colloquially known as a ‘Christmas ball’ here.

Previous image:
https://365project.org/cocokinetic/365/2024-03-10
12th March 2024

Karen

ace
@cocokinetic
Mauritius, 2024.
123% complete

