Skylight

A gloomy late afternoon - but as I was driving past an area called Bain Boeuf, I really liked the light in the sky behind this catamaran.



The cat is on a cyclone mooring (she has several thick ropes from the bow leading down to a substantially robust anchorage on the seabed) and looks like she needs a fair amount of cleaning and attention. Her owner is probably not in Mauritius for the summer.