Previous
BS 750 by cocokinetic
Photo 453

BS 750

Its just a fire hydrant, outside our medical care and emergency clinic - but I was drawn to the vibrant red and green (and hint of black) colour combination.

I also liked the scraggly lily. I felt it gave the hydrant just enough scruffy personality, so that it wasn't all too perfect.

For some reason, the setting made me smile when I walked past it. Its probably the lily that did it.
9th April 2024 9th Apr 24

Karen

ace
@cocokinetic
Mauritius, 2024. For those who view and/or comment, thank you for taking the time to respond to my posts.
124% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise