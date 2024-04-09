Sign up
Photo 453
BS 750
Its just a fire hydrant, outside our medical care and emergency clinic - but I was drawn to the vibrant red and green (and hint of black) colour combination.
I also liked the scraggly lily. I felt it gave the hydrant just enough scruffy personality, so that it wasn't all too perfect.
For some reason, the setting made me smile when I walked past it. Its probably the lily that did it.
9th April 2024
Karen
ace
@cocokinetic
Mauritius, 2024. For those who view and/or comment, thank you for taking the time to respond to my posts.
Photo Details
Views
2
Album
KinetiCat
Camera
iPhone 14 Pro Max
Taken
9th April 2024 12:19pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
