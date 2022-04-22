Previous
Twins by corinnec
Twins

After several visits at the ER for my husband we are finally home. My hubby has several disks partly destroyed and once in a while he gets totally blocked...
we finally have some flowers and these "Glory of the snow" are covering our backyard.
22nd April 2022 22nd Apr 22

Corinne C

@corinnec
We moved to New England where we renovate an old folk Victorian house built in 1890 (March 2021). While the renovation is taking a...
Diana ace
Lovely shot of these beautiful and new to me flowers. good news re your hubby, hope all is ok now.
April 22nd, 2022  
