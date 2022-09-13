Previous
A Cat Day by corinnec
356 / 365

A Cat Day

It's raining hard. Cassoulet agreed to be my 50 mm model today.

#13 nf-sooc-2022 challenge
13th September 2022 13th Sep 22

Photo Details

Helene ace
Qu'il est beau !
September 13th, 2022  
Nina Ganci
adorable
September 13th, 2022  
