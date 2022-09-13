Sign up
A Cat Day
It's raining hard. Cassoulet agreed to be my 50 mm model today.
#13 nf-sooc-2022 challenge
13th September 2022
13th Sep 22
Corinne C
ace
@corinnec
May 2022 I'm still here and enjoying the photos, the creativity and the stories of my fellows "365ers". March 2021 We moved to New England where we are...
Tags
cat
,
vermont
,
nf-sooc-2022
Helene
ace
Qu'il est beau !
September 13th, 2022
Nina Ganci
adorable
September 13th, 2022
