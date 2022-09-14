Previous
Hydro Electricity by corinnec
Hydro Electricity

One of the hydro stations in our little village. Most of our power is hydro electricity.

#14 nf-sooc-2022 challenge
14th September 2022 14th Sep 22

Corinne C

@corinnec
May 2022 I'm still here and enjoying the photos, the creativity and the stories of my fellows "365ers". March 2021 We moved to New England where we are...
Photo Details

Pyrrhula
Hydro electricity is one of the best natural powers.
Great shot of the place and view on it.
September 14th, 2022  
Sand Lily ace
I like the fall of the water. I also appreciate that it can be used for power.
September 14th, 2022  
