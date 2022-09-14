Sign up
Hydro Electricity
One of the hydro stations in our little village. Most of our power is hydro electricity.
#14 nf-sooc-2022 challenge
14th September 2022
14th Sep 22
Corinne C
ace
@corinnec
May 2022 I'm still here and enjoying the photos, the creativity and the stories of my fellows "365ers". March 2021 We moved to New England where we are...
Tags
water
fall
tower
vermont
nf-sooc-2022
Pyrrhula
Hydro electricity is one of the best natural powers.
Great shot of the place and view on it.
September 14th, 2022
Sand Lily
ace
I like the fall of the water. I also appreciate that it can be used for power.
September 14th, 2022
