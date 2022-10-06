Previous
Queen Anne's lace by corinnec
Queen Anne's lace

The heart of the dried flower.
6th October 2022 6th Oct 22

Corinne C

@corinnec
May 2022 I'm still here and enjoying the photos, the creativity and the stories of my fellows "365ers". March 2021 We moved to New England where we are...
Kathy ace
I've never seen it look like this. At first I thought it was millipedes. Glad to know it's not. Wonderful contrasts in the lines and patterns of the seed heads.
October 7th, 2022  
Christine Sztukowski
Nice texture
October 7th, 2022  
Mags ace
Fabulous texture!!!
October 7th, 2022  
Babs ace
So interesting it looks like insects with lots of legs
October 7th, 2022  
