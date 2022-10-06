Sign up
Photo 379
Queen Anne's lace
The heart of the dried flower.
6th October 2022
6th Oct 22
4
2
Corinne C
ace
@corinnec
May 2022 I'm still here and enjoying the photos, the creativity and the stories of my fellows "365ers". March 2021 We moved to New England where we are...
522
photos
99
followers
179
following
103% complete
View this month »
372
373
374
375
376
377
378
379
Latest from all albums
374
375
376
81
377
378
82
379
Photo Details
Views
10
Comments
4
Fav's
2
Album
Pot-Pourri
Camera
iPhone 13 Pro Max
Taken
4th October 2022 2:17pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
flower
,
fall
,
vermont
,
queen anne's lace
Kathy
ace
I've never seen it look like this. At first I thought it was millipedes. Glad to know it's not. Wonderful contrasts in the lines and patterns of the seed heads.
October 7th, 2022
Christine Sztukowski
Nice texture
October 7th, 2022
Mags
ace
Fabulous texture!!!
October 7th, 2022
Babs
ace
So interesting it looks like insects with lots of legs
October 7th, 2022
