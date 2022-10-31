Sign up
Photo 404
October 2022
I used Photoshop to create this view. Obviously I am a beginner and I admit that Photoshop is intimidating. I'll try to find some online classes to become more comfortable using it.
31st October 2022
31st Oct 22
4
0
Corinne C
ace
@corinnec
May 2022 I'm still here and enjoying the photos, the creativity and the stories of my fellows "365ers". March 2021 We moved to New England where we are...
553
photos
103
followers
180
following
Views
10
Comments
4
Album
Pot-Pourri
Taken
29th October 2022 6:22pm
Tags
october 22
Mags
ace
This looks great, Corinne. There are a lot of short videos for Photoshop "how tos" on Youtube. Just search YouTube for what you want to learn how to do. Adobe has some pretty good tutorials as well. =)
October 30th, 2022
Corinne C
ace
@marlboromaam
Thanks Mags. It's a time commitment that I'll have to make if I want to progress with Photoshop :-)
October 30th, 2022
Mags
ace
@corinnec
Learn one thing at a time. Can't eat the whole elephant at once. =)
October 30th, 2022
Ann H. LeFevre
ace
I think you had a great start here- it looks good to me!
October 30th, 2022
