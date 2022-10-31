Previous
October 2022 by corinnec
Photo 404

October 2022

I used Photoshop to create this view. Obviously I am a beginner and I admit that Photoshop is intimidating. I'll try to find some online classes to become more comfortable using it.
31st October 2022 31st Oct 22

Corinne C

@corinnec
May 2022 I'm still here and enjoying the photos, the creativity and the stories of my fellows "365ers". March 2021 We moved to New England where we are...
Mags ace
This looks great, Corinne. There are a lot of short videos for Photoshop "how tos" on Youtube. Just search YouTube for what you want to learn how to do. Adobe has some pretty good tutorials as well. =)
October 30th, 2022  
Corinne C ace
@marlboromaam Thanks Mags. It's a time commitment that I'll have to make if I want to progress with Photoshop :-)
October 30th, 2022  
Mags ace
@corinnec Learn one thing at a time. Can't eat the whole elephant at once. =)
October 30th, 2022  
Ann H. LeFevre ace
I think you had a great start here- it looks good to me!
October 30th, 2022  
