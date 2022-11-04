Previous
Owo-5 - Bokeh Challenge by corinnec
Owo-5 - Bokeh Challenge

Grandparents with their grandchild in their garden under the sky full of shooting stars. At least this is what I imagine :-)
4th November 2022 4th Nov 22

Corinne C

@corinnec
