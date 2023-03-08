Previous
Bright Moon by corinnec
Photo 518

Bright Moon

Dragging our trash and recycling bins to the sidewalk we were surprised by how bright the moon was. I just had my phone in my pocket, and hop here's my photo of the day/night :-)
8th March 2023 8th Mar 23

Corinne C

@corinnec
I joined 365Project on October 2020 just in the middle of the Coronavirus pandemic. I always liked photography but I started this hobby only in...
