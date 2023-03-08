Sign up
Photo 518
Bright Moon
Dragging our trash and recycling bins to the sidewalk we were surprised by how bright the moon was. I just had my phone in my pocket, and hop here's my photo of the day/night :-)
8th March 2023
8th Mar 23
Corinne C
ace
@corinnec
I joined 365Project on October 2020 just in the middle of the Coronavirus pandemic. I always liked photography but I started this hobby only in...
tree
night
light
moon
vermont
