Photo 520
Follow The Dots
I finally was able to take my camera for a ride through the covered bridge in Pittsford.
12th March 2023
12th Mar 23
16
7
Corinne C
ace
@corinnec
I joined 365Project on October 2020 just in the middle of the Coronavirus pandemic. I always liked photography but I started this hobby only in...
684
photos
117
followers
193
following
513
514
515
516
517
518
519
520
Album
Pot-Pourri
Camera
Canon EOS R6
Taken
12th March 2023 3:37pm
Tags
bridge
,
winter
,
vermont
,
covered bridge
,
cactp
Sharon Lee
ace
❤️
March 12th, 2023
Islandgirl
ace
Oh what a neat shot!
March 12th, 2023
Linda Godwin
Very cool shot!!
March 12th, 2023
Mags
ace
Very cool!
March 12th, 2023
Phil Howcroft
ace
Very clever Corinne . I like the idea and you have done a great job
March 12th, 2023
Megan
ace
Oh wow! Very cool. Wooden covered bridges are so fascinating - this is a great shot of it.
March 13th, 2023
Babs
ace
Love it, nice light at the end of the tunnel fav
March 13th, 2023
Corinne C
ace
@sugarmuser
Thanks Sharon
March 13th, 2023
Corinne C
ace
@radiogirl
Thank you!
March 13th, 2023
Corinne C
ace
@rontu
Thanks Linda
March 13th, 2023
Corinne C
ace
@marlboromaam
Thanks Mags!
March 13th, 2023
Corinne C
ace
@phil_howcroft
Thanks Phil, I appreciate the compliment!
March 13th, 2023
Corinne C
ace
@kuva
Thanks Megan!
March 13th, 2023
Corinne C
ace
@onewing
Thanks Babs
March 13th, 2023
Jane Pittenger
ace
Nice diagonal lines
March 13th, 2023
Christine Sztukowski
Great shot
March 13th, 2023
