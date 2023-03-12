Previous
Follow The Dots by corinnec
Photo 520

Follow The Dots

I finally was able to take my camera for a ride through the covered bridge in Pittsford.
12th March 2023 12th Mar 23

Corinne C

@corinnec
I joined 365Project on October 2020 just in the middle of the Coronavirus pandemic. I always liked photography but I started this hobby only in...
Sharon Lee ace
❤️
March 12th, 2023  
Islandgirl ace
Oh what a neat shot!
March 12th, 2023  
Linda Godwin
Very cool shot!!
March 12th, 2023  
Mags ace
Very cool!
March 12th, 2023  
Phil Howcroft ace
Very clever Corinne . I like the idea and you have done a great job
March 12th, 2023  
Megan ace
Oh wow! Very cool. Wooden covered bridges are so fascinating - this is a great shot of it.
March 13th, 2023  
Babs ace
Love it, nice light at the end of the tunnel fav
March 13th, 2023  
Corinne C ace
@sugarmuser Thanks Sharon
March 13th, 2023  
Corinne C ace
@radiogirl Thank you!
March 13th, 2023  
Corinne C ace
@rontu Thanks Linda
March 13th, 2023  
Corinne C ace
@marlboromaam Thanks Mags!
March 13th, 2023  
Corinne C ace
@phil_howcroft Thanks Phil, I appreciate the compliment!
March 13th, 2023  
Corinne C ace
@kuva Thanks Megan!
March 13th, 2023  
Corinne C ace
@onewing Thanks Babs
March 13th, 2023  
Jane Pittenger ace
Nice diagonal lines
March 13th, 2023  
Christine Sztukowski
Great shot
March 13th, 2023  
