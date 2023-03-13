Previous
Winter Flower by corinnec
Photo 521

Winter Flower

We are in the path on another powerful snow storm. That will be the third this winter. Hopefully Spring is not far. I'm longing for blooms, sunshine and joyful birds.
13th March 2023 13th Mar 23

Corinne C

@corinnec
I joined 365Project on October 2020
Photo Details

Islandgirl ace
Great pov!
Lots of winter storms this year!
March 13th, 2023  
Ann H. LeFevre ace
This has its own beauty though- and I'm sure this storm will pass quickly- at least I'm hoping it will! Pretty shot.
March 13th, 2023  
