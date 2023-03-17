Sign up
Photo 525
Walking the Pups
This photo is from my mother (84), captured with her cell phone from the path below.
17th March 2023
17th Mar 23
2
2
Corinne C
ace
@corinnec
I joined 365Project on October 2020 just in the middle of the Coronavirus pandemic. I always liked photography but I started this hobby only in...
691
photos
117
followers
194
following
519
520
521
522
523
524
525
526
520
521
522
523
90
524
525
526
Views
9
Comments
2
Fav's
2
Album
Pot-Pourri
Camera
iPhone 6
Taken
17th March 2023 2:56pm
Tags
snow
,
winter
,
walk
,
vermont
Mags
ace
Your mother did well!
March 17th, 2023
mittens (Marilyn)
ace
Wow, it sure looks cold there.
March 17th, 2023
